Tiruchi Corporation to give a facelift to Sivaprakasam Road under ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’

May 28, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated measures to beautify the city and plans to install granite kerb stones on the pedestrian pathways instead of paver blocks on Students Road near the Combined Court campus.

The civic body has been implementing various infrastructure development works under ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ (NNT) in which public, non-governmental organisations and companies can contribute to the works, including restoration of waterbodies, creation of parks and recreational centres, tree plantation drives, upgrading the school infrastructure and libraries.

Earlier, the civic body took steps to beautify the city and painted the walls and pillars of the road over bridges with awareness graffiti, installed colourful lights and fountains besides creating novel public notice boards to protect walls from getting defaced.

In line with this, the Corporation started works to plant saplings on the centre median from the MGR Roundabout to Ukkrakaliyamman temple on Sivaprakasam Road. This is being done under NNT with the help of CREDAI at a total cost of ₹ 45 lakh, including the civic body’s contribution of ₹ 30 lakh, said a Corporation official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, planting saplings on the centre median and fencing them around four feet have been completed for a 700-metre stretch. The Corporation is also exploring possibilities setting up a clock tower in the stretch with the help of a private agency.

The Corporation also mooted a proposal to remove the paver blocks in the pedestrian pathways on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal near the Combined Court Campus. The official said there were many complaints from the public regarding the paver blocks being damaged in a few areas because of rains, causing hindrance to the walkers. The City administration has planned to replace the paver blocks in the entire stretch with granite kerb stones at ₹1.5 crore and forwarded a detailed project report to the State government for its approval.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.