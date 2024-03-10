GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation to form town vending committee after Lok Sabha elections

The Corporation plans to complete distribution of photo ID cards for street vendors this month and hopes to earn a revenue of ₹35 lakh from user fees from the hawkers

March 10, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The 15-member committee will decide on vending zones and no-vending zones in Tiruchi city.

The 15-member committee will decide on vending zones and no-vending zones in Tiruchi city. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The formation of long-pending town vending committee in the city has been delayed again as the Tiruchi City Corporation plans to take it up after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

A fresh survey to enumerate street vendors, which kicked off in December 2022, was completed a few months ago. An official at the level of an Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer to coordinate the distribution of identity cards, which commenced in January.

According to officials, 5,231 vendors were identified across the city through a GPS-enabled survey. The Srirangam zone tops with 1,911 street vendors, followed by the Ariyamangalam zone with 1,125 vendors. The Tiruverumbur, Ponmalai, and K. Abhishekapuram zones have 907, 630, and 658 vendors, respectively.

As of March first week, around 1,500 photo identity cards with details of location of the vendors were distributed. “We have taken steps to complete the distribution of ID cards this month. Measures will be taken to form the 15-member committee after the general elections to avert challenges, if any,” said a senior official.

The committee is to be constituted under Section 22 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

The Corporation Commissioner will be the chairperson of the committee, which will have the city health officer, police officers, representatives from trade unions, residents’ welfare associations, and NGOs as members. Six persons will be elected from among the traders as members of the committee.

The committee will decide on vending zones and no-vending zones in the city. Amenities, including drinking water and toilets, will be developed in the permitted zones. No-vending zones will be out of bounds for the vendors and these will be areas such as road junctions and narrow commercial streets.

At present, the Corporation does not get any revenue from street vendors. Once the committee is formed, the civic body hopes to earn about ₹35 lakh a year through the user fee collected from the vendors.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.