Tiruchi Corporation to float tender for integrated vegetable market at Panjapur

July 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation will soon float a tender for the construction of a new integrated vegetable and fruit market complex in Panjapur, five km away from the city on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway near the banks of the Koraiyar.

A detailed project report for the market has been submitted to the State government for administrative sanction earlier this month. The civic body has earmarked around 21 acres of land in the Green Park area to build the integrated market at an estimated cost of ₹96.3 crore.

“A tender to establish the integrated market will be floated within a few days, and the construction will begin next month,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body has planned to shift the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market to Panjapur, close to the cluster where construction of an Integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre and a truck terminal, are under way.

The market will house more than 450 shops, including 300 shops for wholesale operations. It will have separate segments for wholesale and retail vendors, and the wholesale shops will have a spacious floor area.

The proposed wholesale-cum-retail market will have facilities such as a dedicated warehouse with cold storage facilities, a vegetable auctioning centre, road and parking facilities, solid waste management systems, and a sanitary complex.

“As the new bus stand and truck terminal will be a stone’s throw away from the market, traders from other districts will also be interested. The easy access to both vendors and consumers will increase the revenue for the civic body,” the official added.

“Since the wholesale and retail shops are located in Gandhi Market, consumers and road users find it challenging to navigate through the congested market area. Shifting the wholesale traders to the upcoming market will be a great relief,” said J. Arokiyaraj, a resident of Palakkarai.