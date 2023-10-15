Tiruchi Corporation to fill up theppakulam using water from Cauvery

October 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to revive the Theppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to restore the traditional water recharging method to fill up the tank using water from the River Cauvery.

The Theppakulam, which is owned by the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and maintained by the Corporation, is currently being recharged with water pumped from the civic body’s collector wells and rainwater from the nearby areas.

Despite filling the tank periodically, dumping of solid and food waste by the public and street vendors and a decrease in oxygen level in the water is causing mass death of fish. As a solution, the civic body has planned to restore the water passage between the River Cauvery and the tank.

According to the officials, incidents of water pollution and mass death of fish could be prevented once the inlet and outlet channels of the tank are relocated and revived.

“We would use the latest technologies and geographic information system mapping tools to study and trace the old channel. An expert opinion would be sought to select the technology best suited for the project,” said a senior Corporation official.

Since the tank lies amidst the congested commercial streets, it would be challenging to execute the project.

“We will soon initiate steps to launch the project to locate the old channel to Theppakulam, to revive and restore the tank. Once the laser light and sound show is commissioned, the tank would become a major centre of attraction,” the official added.

