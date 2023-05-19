May 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to extent its initiative to paint the walls of road overbridges (ROBs) in the city by involving private companies.

The road overbridge at T.V.S. Tollgate was the first prominent public space, which was painted with attractive scenes a few months ago. The Corporation subsequently brought the Mannarpuram RoB under the beautification plan. Similarly, the Sangiliandapuram bridge and Melapudur subway were also painted with thematic painting. The civic body involved talented wall painting artists to exhibit their talents in public spaces.

The Corporation thereafter turned its attention to beautifying the walls of the road overbridge between Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil recently. The attractive paintings highlight different themes, the age-old lifestyle of people, and the heritage and culture of the region.

Bridges and prominent walls have been the main target of politicians drawing graffiti for long. Residents feel that the thematic painting on RoBs and prominent public spaces has effectively prevented the political parties or caste and community organisations to deface the public walls.

“It is fantastic to see attractive paintings on public walls. It adds beauty to the surroundings as well. The move has saved the public walls from unauthorised painting by private organisations and political parties,” S. Mohanraj, a resident of Thiruvanaikoil.

Buoyed by the response from the people, the Corporation has decided to extend the painting plan to other RoBs and prominent public spaces by tapping funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of private companies.

R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that the plan was aimed at beautifying the city and protecting public walls from unauthorised paintings. Defacing of public walls had been prevented to a great extent wherever paintings had been done. It had been decided to bring as many bridges and RoBs as possible under the scheme in the city. The RoB at Thennur would shortly be painted with a scenic paintings.