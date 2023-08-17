Tiruchi Corporation to extend QR code-based grievance redressal platform to all zones

August 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to address civic issues effectively, the Tiruchi Corporation has planned to extend the Quick Response (QR) code-enabled grievance redressal platform for all private and commercial properties in the city.

Following a satisfactory performance of the system which was implemented in March on a pilot basis in Ward No. 22 in the K Abishekapuram zone, the officials have initiated measures to extend the platform to all properties in all five zone. The civic body has allocated ₹1 crore to expand the platform and generate unique QR code cards for all residential and commercial properties.

According to officials, around 2.3 lakh property tax assessments in the city will get an exclusive QR code, which will be mapped in the geographic information system. A team of workers will visit every residential and commercial building to collect their details, such as name, address, contact number, property tax and water tax assessment number, and allot a unique QR code.

The platform will help residents submit a wide range of grievances, such as disruption in drinking water supply, sewage overflow and faulty street lights, online by scanning the unique QR code generated for their property.

Complaints pertaining to taxation and other administrative services to generate required certificates from the Corporation can also be raised. By scanning the unique code, residents can also view the status of their complaints, such as work in progress and work completed. Once the issue is addressed, the complaint will be closed.

The officials will be notified about the complaints with GPS location, address and complainant details. “Based on the nature of the complaint, the grievances will be forwarded to the relevant department such as sanitary, engineering or revenue. If the complaint is not resolved on time, it will be escalated to senior officials for a follow-up,” said a senior Corporation official.

“The survey for generating QR codes will be completed next month, and agencies have been identified to print QR codes for all properties in five zones,” he added.

Since senior officials, including Corporation Commissioner and Mayor, will be able to monitor the progress of the redressal measures, implementation of the new system may ensure clearance of complaints even within 24 hours.

