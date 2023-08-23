HamberMenu
Tiruchi Corporation to establish shelter to rehabilitate mentally ill homeless people

August 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to establish a dedicated shelter to rescue and rehabilitate mentally challenged persons wandering in the city.

In a bid to help the mentally challenged people ending up in city streets, the civic body with the help of NGOs and social workers has been rescuing and rehabilitating such people. The civic body has recently intensified the drive to rescue mentally challenged persons, and over 20 of them have been rescued through the drive so far.

Officials say the Corporation has initiated the process for setting up a rehabilitation shelter in the city. “Preliminary works are on, and soon a dedicated centre will be set up to help them get medical care and support for repatriating with their kith and kin,” said a senior Corporation official.

The drive to identify and rescue mentally ill destitute persons roaming the roads was launched in July 2022. Homeless people who were medically proven to be mentally ill often take shelter at bus stops and public parks. Since they are prone to abuse, particularly women, the civic body has also set up a helpline to report the presence of such people for a safe rescue.

On receiving a call on the helpline, they will be rescued and moved to the emergency care and recovery centre (ECRC) in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for stabilisation through counselling.

According to officials, a WhatsApp group has been formed with the NGOs and social workers who have been rescuing mentally challenged people wandering on the roads. Whoever comes across such people staying under bridges or wandering would share the details with the group, after which the workers would visit the spot and rescue them to provide the necessary care.

“It is challenging to trace the details of mentally challenged people ending up in the city. Most of them would not stay in one location for long, so whenever we spot such people, we would immediately alert our group,” the official added.

Welcoming the civic body’s move, M. Jeganathan, a resident of KK Nagar said, “Rescuing and rehabilitating mentally challenged persons would ensure a dignified living for them. The authorities should come up with more such projects for the needy.”

