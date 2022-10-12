Tiruchi Corporation to establish higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur

Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI
October 12, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspects the site identified to build Corporation higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

To provide better educational facilities and to improve the quality of education, Tiruchi corporation has decided to establish a new higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school for which a 2.5 acre site has been already been identified would be designed to address the demand for better infrastructure at government schools. It will have state-of-art features including hi-tech labs, a playground, a library, smart classrooms, and auditoriums along with all the basic amenities.

Currently, the city has only one Corporation higher secondary school located at East Boulevard Road.

According to the officials, the idea was to bring corporation schools on a par with private schools. “We have the best teachers, but the infrastructure was lacking. We intend to provide a model campus for the new school as well as some of the other schools for which revamp is on anvil,” a senior official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The school is designed with the ground and the first floor to accommodate 28 classrooms for a student strength of 1,500 in an area of 10,000 square feet. Students of the high school at Edamalaipatti Pudur which is currently functioning in the elementary school buildings will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready by the end of next year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the officials, construction work is likely to begin this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app