Tiruchi Corporation to establish higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur

To provide better educational facilities and to improve the quality of education, Tiruchi corporation has decided to establish a new higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur.

The school for which a 2.5 acre site has been already been identified would be designed to address the demand for better infrastructure at government schools. It will have state-of-art features including hi-tech labs, a playground, a library, smart classrooms, and auditoriums along with all the basic amenities.

Currently, the city has only one Corporation higher secondary school located at East Boulevard Road.

According to the officials, the idea was to bring corporation schools on a par with private schools. “We have the best teachers, but the infrastructure was lacking. We intend to provide a model campus for the new school as well as some of the other schools for which revamp is on anvil,” a senior official said.

The school is designed with the ground and the first floor to accommodate 28 classrooms for a student strength of 1,500 in an area of 10,000 square feet. Students of the high school at Edamalaipatti Pudur which is currently functioning in the elementary school buildings will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready by the end of next year.

According to the officials, construction work is likely to begin this month.