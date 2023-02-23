Art street is on drawing board of Tiruchi Corporation

February 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to promote art and culture, Tiruchi Corporation plans to set up an Art Street in the city by earmarking exclusive space and infrastructure for artists from across the region to display and sell their handicrafts.

“We will set up the exclusive infrastructure and lighting for a lively atmosphere and have drawn inspiration from art streets in major cities, especially the Dilli Haat in New Delhi”Corporation official

The civic body is scouting for locations for the art street and will shortly hold consultation with artists to seek their suggestions before putting the plan into action. “We will set up the exclusive infrastructure and lighting for a lively atmosphere and have drawn inspiration from art streets in major cities, especially the Dilli Haat in New Delhi. All the stalls will have a uniform look and will be rented out to artists to sell handlooms, handicrafts and other such items to the public,” said an official.

The initiative is aimed at creating an awareness of traditional art and culture among the residents, and the open-air market would allow artisans and craftsmen selling handicrafts, including the Thanjavur artworks, to display, market and sell their products.

Around 20 stalls would be set up in the initial phase and based on patronage it would be extended. “We are drafting the design and project estimation. Preparatory works will start once the site is finalised,” the official said.

The civic body is also working on its Food Street project which would be established at a cost of ₹3 crore near Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar. Due to space constraints, both the food and art streets could not be housed in one place, the official said and added that both the projects would be completed this year.

Gargi Jain, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said, “Tiruchi needs more such projects, as the city has very few spots to hang out with friends and family. The Art Street will become a go-to place for tourists and travellers to experience the culture and tradition of the central region of the State.”