Tiruchi Corporation to engage private recyclers to collect waste from bulk generators

August 06, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to strengthen solid waste management efforts, the Tiruchi Corporation is planning to rope in private recyclers to collect garbage from bulk generators in the city.

The private recycler would collect, transport and process the waste from bulk waste generators on a fixed charge. Officials said that streamlining it would save a lot of manpower and corresponding man-hours required for door-to-door waste collection.

Following the civic body’s announcement in 2020 to discontinue collecting waste from those generating more than 100 kg per day, around 50% of the bulk waste generators, including major hotel groups and institutions, in the city, who generate more than 100 kg of biodegradable waste a day, have installed their own waste recycling systems to process and dispose of their waste independently. However, some of the bulk waste generators still depend on the civic body for waste disposal.

As per the directives of the Union Government, the Corporation had been instructing the bulk waste generators to set up their own mechanism to recycle waste independently. A senior Corporation official said, “Although we are not supposed to collect large quantities of garbage, we still collect waste from some of the generators as they lack the resources to establish a recycling system of their own as well as to prevent waste disposed on roadsides.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason for the delay in implementing the idea. “We are considering a Madurai-based private recycler for the purpose, and we expect to soon put the plan into effect,” the official added.

According to officials, the initiative, apart from strengthening the solid waste management practices, would prevent waste from piling up at the Corporation’s dump yard at Ariyamangalam, where a land reclamation project is undergoing, and at the micro compost centres (MCC) in the city.