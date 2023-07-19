ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation to develop innovation hub to showcase solid waste management practices

July 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The hub will clear the concerns of the public and demonstrate how waste is being processed. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to develop an innovation hub to showcase measures employed to improve solid waste management practices in the city.

Young engineers, experts and research scholars will be allowed to work on innovations relating to solid waste management, eco-restoration and re-mediation of existing dump yards with the assistance of the Corporation engineers who will provide data relating to waste management.

According to officials, the facility, apart from showcasing measures taken by the civic body to improve solid waste management, would educate coming generations on the topic. “Students, officials, and experts from other cities can visit these centres and share suggestions on solid waste management,” said a senior Corporation official.

The innovation hub would serve as a knowledge-sharing platform where experts would present suggestions and strategies for waste management. “We are yet to finalise important aspects of the innovation hub and a decision would be made soon,” the official added.

As a section of residents has raised concerns against the functioning of micro compost centres (MCCs) at the localities, this innovation hub would clear their concerns and demonstrate how waste is being processed.

The civic body is considering setting up the facility at Sengulam colony in Palakkarai. “We had earlier decided to establish a MCC at the locality, but the plan was dropped after residents raised objections,” said a sanitary official.

Although residents appreciated the move, some of them stressed the need to improve waste management at existing MCCs in the city.

