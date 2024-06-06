Tiruchi Corporation to demolish weak and old buildings

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to expedite the drive to demolish weak and unsafe residential and commercial buildings, which pose a threat to public safety.

On Thursday, a several decade-old residential building on Butterworth Road near Chathiram Bus Stand, which is said to have crossed its life expectancy, was demolished as the plastering on the roof had started peeling, posing a potential threat to the residents.

Since 2023, around 370 weak and dilapidated buildings, particularly in the core areas of Tiruchi such as Woraiyur, Thennur, Puthur, Rockfort and Palakkarai that posed danger to the public, were identified and notices were served to the owners to either vacate or undertake repair works. After the maintenance work, the owners must produce a structural stability certificate.

So far, about 60 properties have been demolished across the city. While 310 buildings are still dilapidated and posing a threat to the public. “We are periodically issuing notices to the owners of the weak properties. We expect them to cooperate in the demolition drive to avoid untoward incidents,” said a senior Corporation Engineer.

Considering the upcoming monsoon season, the officials have planned to expedite the drive to demolish more such buildings. A team of officials and building inspectors would conduct a fresh survey to identify old and weak buildings in the city. The age of the buildings, their stability, and safety will be examined.

The identified buildings include private properties and public buildings constructed a few decades ago without adequate weatherproof courses. Properties sharing a common wall without any setback space are a serious threat, as any structural failure in one property will also impact the other, the official added.

The authorities would also take swift action if specific complaints were received from the public about threats posed by buildings in their locality.