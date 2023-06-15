June 15, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to provide speciality medical care for residents, Tiruchi Corporation has launched initiatives to raise awareness on the availability of specialist doctors at the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.

The polyclinic service was introduced by the civic body to provide consultations by private medical specialists to residents at the UPHCs. Specialist doctors from various departments, including dermatology, dental care, maternity, orthopaedic and mental health, are rendering their service six days a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At present, specialist doctors from private hospitals visit the centres on East Boulevard Road, Kattur, Subramaniyapuram, Woraiyur, and Edamalaipatti Pudur, which covers peripheral and core parts of the city. Officials said that patients referred from the other 13 UPHCs can avail of the speciality consultation at five polyclinics instead of visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Though specialist doctors have been visiting the UPHCs for the past two years in the evening, not many residents are aware of it. To benefit the people, health officials have considered providing awareness of the availability of specialist doctors.

“Since these polyclinics are functioning only in a few centres, only some residents are aware of it. So we have decided to take steps to publicise the visit of specialist doctors to help them utilise the services,” said a senior health officer.

According to officials, information boards will mention the services available each day in front of the UPHCs. “Ward members and Corporation workers will be asked to spread the word about the polyclinics. We have also considered uploading the visiting schedule of each doctor on the website and other social media platforms,” the official added.

Residents suggested that the Corporation considers scheduling the visit of these doctors to other UPHCs, as well. “This will help more residents to take up consultations with these doctors, and senior citizens can also benefit,” said M. Thiagarajan, a resident of Beema Nagar.