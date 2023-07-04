Tiruchi Corporation to construct seven new overhead tanks for continuous water supply 

July 04, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has proposed to build seven new overhead water tanks in the city to augment drinking water supply and implement its pilot project to provide round-the-clock supply.

The civic body has been supplying 142 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water to the city residents from 11 pumping stations with Rivers Cauvery and Kollidam as its source.

According to data available from the Corporation, the civic body has 147 operational overhead water tanks to store drinking water pumped from various sources. From these tanks, drinking water is supplied to the residents through pipelines. Every day, 1.2 lakh house service connections in Tiruchi city get drinking water supply for a specific time.

During the State budget 2023-24, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru announced that the department would introduce round-the-clock drinking water supply in a few selected Corporations and Municipalities, on a pilot basis, under the Jal Jeevan mission. In Tiruchi city, seven wards (51 to 57) have been selected to implement the pilot project at ₹6 crore.

A Corporation official said the civic body would construct seven new water tanks to implement the pilot project, with each roughly having a capacity of 55,000 litres. The overhead water tanks would be constructed at Cantonment, Railway Junction, Periya Milagupaarai, Jaya Nagar, Karumandapam, IOB Colony, and Viswas Nagar.

Areas like Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar, which fall under the area-based development (ABD) of the Smart Cities Mission, would also get round-the-clock drinking water soon. The civic body would fit water metering systems in each of the house services connections in these waters and collect charges based on the usage of the consumers.

Considering the implementation of the pilot scheme and the chances of an increase in water consumption, the civic body is likely to increase its drinking water yield from the present 142 MLD to nearly 200 MLD by the end of the year.