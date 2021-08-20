Tiruchi Corporation to conduct major vaccination drive on Saturday

TIRUCHI

In a major initiative, the Tiruchi Corporation would organise COVID-19 vaccination camps at 35 places across the city on Saturday, seeking to vaccinate as many as 13,300 eligible city residents during the day.

Three hundred doses of Covishield and 80 doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of these camps, according to a Corporation press release. Normally, the civic body organises such special camps at 15 places in the city during a day, but has now significantly stepped up the numbers to reach out to more city residents, officials said.

The camps would be held at the following places:

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam; Kanchiamman Middle School, Teppakulatheru, Srirangam; Akilandeswari Vidyalaya, Ganapathi Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil; Anganwadi Centre, J.J.Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil; New Oxford School, Mela Chinthamani; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort; Satheesh School, Big Sourashtra Street, Tharanallur; TELC School, Kallar Street.

Lakshmi Nursery School, Ariyamangalam; Madhuram Corporation School grounds, East Boulevard Road: Corporation Middle School, Senthaneerpuram; Corporation Middle School, near Khajapettai Overhead Water Tank (OHT); Anganwadi Centre, Ponneripuram OHT; Panchayat Middle School, Thangeswari Nagar, Military Colony; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; St.Mary’s School, Mannarpuram; Corporation Middle School, Wireless Road, Airport; Bharthi Library, Iyyappan Nagar.

Om Maruthi School, Ashok Nagar, Karumandapam; St.Thomas Mercy Home, Crawford, Edamalaipattipudur; TELC Middle School, Kemps Town; Adi Dravidar Middle School, Periyamilaguparai; St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School, Cantonment; Corporation School, Thennur (opposite to EB Office); Quaid-e-Milleth School, Azhvarthoppu; CE School, Vannarapettai; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Corporation School, Kuratheru.

K.A.P.Viswanatham Higher Secondary School, Thillai Nagar; Aurobindo International School, Fathima Nagar, Woraiyur; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Philomina’s Middle School, Kattur; NSP School, Kamaraj Nagar, Ariyamangalam, Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Tiruverumbur and Corporation Mdidle School, Nochivayalpudur, Malaikovil.