Tiruchi Corporation to conduct fresh survey for new road to restrict land acquisition

July 15, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to take a re-look at the alignment of the proposed road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers to minimise land acquisition.

Aimed at reducing the traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city, the Corporation mooted a proposal a few months ago to form a new road from Panjapur to Karur bypass Road along the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti.

Taking into consideration the exponential growth in vehicle population, the Corporation designed the project to construct crossing flyovers at important points along the proposed road. It subsequently prepared the Detailed Project Report by employing a consultant and submitted it to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) for approval.

At a meeting held recently in Chennai to discuss the project, it was learnt that the Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department asked the officials of the Corporation to make some changes to avoid land acquisition as much as possible. Based on the advice, the Corporation officials held a discussion with the Revenue officials a few days ago to take a re-look on the private landholdings, along the river courses, which had been identified for land acquisition.

A senior official told The Hindu that a newsurvey would be taken up on Sunday along the proposed road route. Apart from the officials of the Corporation, the Inspector of Survey of the Revenue Department would be involved in it. The focus would be on minimising the acquisition of patta lands. Land acquisition was required near the Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. There were many encroachments on Vayalur Road and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The digital survey would figure out the types of encroachments in detail.

Based on the outcome of the field survey, a new alignment would be prepared. After making necessary changes, the DPR would again be placed before a high-level committee for Administrative Sanction. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru was keen to get administrative sanction for the project as early as possible. It was expected to cost ₹320 crore for the project, the official added.

