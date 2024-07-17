GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation to conduct environmental impact assessment for omni bus terminus

Published - July 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A file photo of private omni buses parked on VOC Road near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

A file photo of private omni buses parked on VOC Road near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated measures to prepare an environmental and social impact assessment for the proposed omni bus stand at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city near the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

A tender has been floated to prepare the report, and the civic body is in the process of identifying a suitable agency. “Tender will be awarded soon, and once the report is approved, work on the new bus stand will commence,” said a senior Corporation official.

The agency will be entrusted with studying the environmental and social impact aspects and preparing a management plan for the construction of the proposed omni bus stand as per sustainable guidelines of the World Bank. The agency is expected to submit the report within a month, the official added.

The civic body, following demands from the private bus operators, allocated about two acre of land adjacent to the upcoming integrated bus terminus at Panjapur to set up a terminus for omni buses connecting major cities.

The omni bus stand, estimated at ₹18.75 crore, has been designed to accommodate around 100 buses at a time. Additional infrastructure, including commercial outlets, is planned..

The terminus was proposed as part of the Phase II developmental works in the transport hub, while the integrated bus terminus and truck terminal were proposed in Phase I.

With the closure of the omni bus stand functioning close to the Central Bus Stand following the expiry of the lease period, the buses are forced to occupy Rockins Road, VOC Road, Royal Road and Williams Road, leading to frequent traffic congestion. They are also seen parked beneath road over bridge near the Railway Junction, hindering vehicular movement.

As there is no designated terminus, private operators pick up passengers at multiple boarding points in the city and outskirts.

According to the officials, the proposed omni bus stand would come as a relief for both passengers and law enforcement agencies reeling under traffic congestion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.