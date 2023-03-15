Tiruchi Corporation to complete street vendors survey soon

March 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation will soon complete the survey of enumerating street vendors to constitute a Town Vending Committee to regulate public movement and generate revenue in all five zones of the city.

A fresh survey is under way in all five zones through a Chennai-based agency, Sense Image Technologies, to form the street vending committee, which would earmark locations where vendors can do business and cannot. After the process, an election would be conducted to elect their representatives.

According to the officials, the city has more than 3,700 street vendors. However, the records show that the number is over 5,000 now. The correct data on street vendors is expected after completion of the survey, they said. The survey is slated to be completed by the end of March.

Street vendors are being enumerated ward-wise, and each street vendor will be registered by a town vending committee and issued identity cards. The agency will record details of vendors, including name, permanent address, photograph, nature of the business and location of their operations using GPS-enabled devices. “The GPS tagging will prevent repetition. The ongoing survey will be comprehensive, and no vendors will be left out,” said a senior Corporation official.

The panel will classify allowed and banned places or roads for street vendors to ensure that public movement is unaffected. Vendors will get access to basic amenities including toilets. Financial assistance will be arranged by the committee. “So far, we do not generate any revenue from street vendors. Once the committee is formed, user fees as prescribed will be collected,” the official added.