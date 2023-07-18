Tiruchi Corporation to commission 7.2 MW solar power plant at Panjapur by September

July 18, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has expedited the ongoing works to install 7.2 MW solar power plant at Panjapur on Tiruchi - Madurai Highway and set a target to complete the project by September.

In order to effectively harness solar energy, the civic body in 2020 established a solar power plant with a capacity to generate 2.4 MW of electricity on a 13-acre land at Panjapur. The piece of land where the solar power plant was established had been chosen to construct an integrated truck terminal because of its proximity to the highway.

Later, the solar park was shifted to a 35-acre land owned by the Corporation close to the ongoing construction of the Integrated bus terminus at Panjapur.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the civic body, in 2021, had started installing solar panels at Panjapur to set up three more solar power plants, each having the capacity to produce 2.4 MW of electricity. Once completed, the combined solar power generation capacity, including the existing plant connected to the grid, would be 9.6 MW.

The solar power plants were established by utilising the funds sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission at a total cost of ₹39 crore, the official said and added that the project was highly significant for the city as the construction of the Integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre, a truck terminal, and integrated vegetable market were under way at Panjapur.

Once commissioned, the project would reduce a significant amount of expense incurred by the civic body on electricity charges. The project was likely to be commissioned by the end of September, the official added.