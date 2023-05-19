May 19, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Tiruchi City Corporation is hoping to help residents de-clutter their homes and raise awareness about sustainable living habits from May 20 through dedicated ‘RRR’ (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres in Tiruchi, where the public can deposit their unwanted used goods instead of throwing them away.

“This is a concept that we tried out during Pongal this year, especially to stop people from burning their old things on Boghi day and adding to the air pollution. As the summer vacation is usually a time when houses are cleaned thoroughly, we felt it would be an ideal time to collect the unwanted materials from residents,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

To participate, householders can hand over old newspapers, plastics and glass containers, clothes, bed linen, books and toys at their respective ward office. “Though the Corporation has tie-ups with other agencies for dealing with waste materials, for this drive, we are using all the 65 ward offices as collection points, so that we can understand how to manage this process better. Being involved in the collection will also show us the quantum of waste being generated in the city and how to segregate it at source. The next step would be create a geo-map of all the ward office collection points that the public can access,” the official said.

Old books and toys were likely to be reused and redistributed to deserving beneficiaries, said the official. “School textbooks could be valid for a few years, and the toys could be gifted to underprivileged children after they are cleaned up and repaired.”

The programme will run for approximately 10 days from Saturday.