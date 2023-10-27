Tiruchi Corporation to carry out patchwork on roads damaged in rain

October 27, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to take up temporary repairs on severely damaged roads in the city.

The simultaneous execution of underground drainage (UGD) work and drinking water project has taken its toll on major roads in the city and the recent rainfall has added to the woes.

As a temporary solution, the civic body, in the first phase, will do patchwork on damaged roads in Wards 56, 57 and 58 in Zone IV covering Karumandapam, Viswas Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur and Anbu Nagar. A sum of ₹23 lakh has been allocated by the Corporation for patchwork and filling of potholes on the roads damaged by rain in these areas.

According to officials, a wet mix patchwork will be carried out. Potholes and uneven surfaces will be levelled and compacted. “Since the UGD work in these areas will be completed only by December, we had to take up temporary road restoration. The work will be completed in a few weeks,” said a senior Corporation official.

A temporary repair work at Edamalaipatti Pudur and Karumandapam areas was carried out during the monsoon last year. However, the recent showers have turned the roads unmemorable. Damaged roads in other parts of the city, including Cantonment, K.K. Nagar and Woriayur, where underground drainage (UGD) work is in progress, will get a similar temporary solution.

New roads damaged

Many newly laid roads such as E.V.R. Road near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital have been damaged in rain.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said: “Temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, but a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. There is no viable mechanism to effectively repair the roads. Officials must inspect the restoration work and ensure the quality of roads.”