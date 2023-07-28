July 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has begun steps to prepare a detailed project report to build two bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal flowing through the city with the intention to make the walkways along the water channel pedestrian-friendly.

The Corporation Council on Friday passed two resolutions to construct bridges connecting Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur with the Anna Nagar link road near the Combined Court Complex and Raja Colony with Bharathi Nagar near the Corporation park.

Since the Corporation had constructed walkways and developed parks along the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal near the identified locations, linking either side would make it pedestrian friendly, said official sources.

The Council also passed a resolution to transfer the ownership of the 30-acre of land owned by the Corporation at Panjapur abutting the semi-ring road that links the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway with the Tiruchi - Pudukottai National Highway to the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department at market value for establishing an Olympic academy announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, last year.

During Zero Hour, the Councillors brought up various civic issues in their respective wards. Intermittent supply of drinking water and poor road conditions dominated the discussions. In response, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the State remains top in implementing the Jal Jeevan mission, which aims to provide piped drinking water connections to households.

The temporary bottlenecks in the drinking water supply would be addressed, he said and added that the civic body has been taking steps to augment the water supply from its source to meet future demands as 27 panchayats are likely to be included within the Corporation limits.

Ward 57 Councillor T. Muthuselvam sought release of funds to implement various developmental works at the ward level. He said construction of storm water drains is pending in many wards and urged the civic body to release ₹ 1 crore allocated in the budget for each ward.

Heated argument

Meanwhile, Mr. Muthuselvam, along with councillors V. Ramadoss and P. Senthinathan, had a heated argument with Mr. Anbazhagan over passing a resolution on spending ₹ 56.8 lakh of the Corporation funds for a function to distribute welfare measures to the beneficiaries held at the District Collector Office, a couple of months ago.

They called for a detailed discussion in the Council regarding the amount spent and demanded the Mayor to adjourn the resolution. The Council passed the resolution amid pandemonium. Condemning it, they staged an in-house protest after the meeting, alleging that the resolution was passed in an autocratic manner. The protest was called off after Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan intervened and held talks with them.

Protest staged

Before the council meeting started, the Councillors of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) parties staged a demonstration outside the Corporation office wearing black shirts and badges.

The Councillors of Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi held placards, demanding the resignation of the Council of Ministers in Manipur and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing to contain the violence in the northeastern State.

