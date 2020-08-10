Tiruchi Corporation to build pedestrian pathway along Anna Nagar Link Road

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation is set to make another big investment on the Anna Nagar Link Road development – this time to build a pedestrian pathway over the huge open drain that runs along the eastern side of road.

The Corporation has recently called for tenders for construction of the pedestrian pathway at a cost of ₹95 lakh under the Smart City Mission. The bids are scheduled to be opened on August 27.

Just recently, the Corporation has completed constructing a Centre median along the road, after demolishing the old one, at an investment of about ₹38 lakh. The median was said to be part of the beautification of the arterial road which runs less than a kilometre, though it was widely seen as a redundant expenditure as there was already a median along the road.

With the Uyyakondan canal running along the road on the one side, a walkers track was developed along its banks a few years back. This was one of the three walkers tracks planned to be laid in the city by corporation at a total cost of about ₹3.85 crore with funds sanctioned from the State Innovation Fund. The project was taken up close on the heels of a clean up drive taken up by the corporation and Public Works Department of the canal and its banks.

Subsequently an open gym was established in a part of the walkers track. While the walkers track and the gym have turned a huge hit among the city residents, the repeated investments being made on a single road has caused resentment among a section of residents and activists.

Questioning the rationale for spending such a huge sum for a pedestrian pathway on the road, where there is already a walkers track on one side, M.Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations and member of the District Road Safety Council, observed that the road as such does not attract many pedestrians but for those going for a walk or stroll on the track. “There are several other roads which are badly in need of repair or development,” he observed. He suggested that a team comprising public representatives be constituted to check the quality of works executed under the Smart City Mission.

“We appreciate the civic body for creating a walkers track, which has also become a popular hangout for the young and the old. The open gym is also well used. But it remains to seen whether it is worthwhile to spend nearly ₹1 crore for building another pedestrian pathway on the opposite side. With the walkers track becoming congested in the mornings and evenings, may be some of the walkers can use the pathway on the other side,” observed R. Gopalakrishnan, a city resident who goes for an occasional walk on the track.

However, residents concede the need for closing the huge open drain that runs along the road as it could lead to accidents.

“No doubt the open drain needs to be closed; but an ordinary platform can be laid over it. But the estimate of ₹95 lakh seems very high. Rather than developing a single road as a show piece, the Corporation should take notice of other parts of the city where there is an urgent need to develop roads with pedestrian pathways and provide other amenities,” said K.Chandrasekar, district president, Arts and Cultural Cell, Bharatiya Janata Party, Tiruchi district.