Tiruchi Corporation to bring sales of manure under one label

January 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to sell the compost produced in its micro-compost centres under a single label.

According to an official source, the civic body had earlier pitched the proposal for online sale of compost to the State government. Endorsing the plan, the government decided to expand it as a State-wide initiative.

“The project is in the initial stage. We are holding discussions with marketing professionals and other experts to sell it online through our website and other platforms,” said a senior Corporation official.

At present, Tiruchi has 38 micro-compost centres which generate about 600 tonnes of compost every month from the waste collected from residents. “We charge ₹1 per kg of compost. Residents, farmers and educational institutions are buying it from various micro-compost centres,” he added.

Officials hope the Corporation would be able to generate good revenue if it sells compost online.

Residents suggest that the Corporation also consider encouraging the establishment of a compost system in more houses, especially in apartments. “A few years ago, the civic body conducted awareness campaigns and competitions for encouraging the establishment of compost and rainwater harvesting systems at households. However, nowadays, they have discontinued such practices,” said a resident of S. Venkatesh, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar.

According to the residents, the system would help to stop public littering. They also mooted the idea of participation by residents, institutions and commercial establishments like hotels in the initiative.