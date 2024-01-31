GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation to begin work on office space at central bus stand

January 31, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

A view of the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

As a part of Tiruchi Corporation’s infrastructure development plan, an integrated office building would soon be constructed inside Central Bus Stand in the city.

The Corporation sanctioned ₹1 crore for the office space in the 2023-24 budget. The project, which was slated to take off by the end of 2023, was postponed due to delay in commissioning the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur, which is under construction.

“Once the bus terminus is commissioned, the bus operations will be shifted and the work to develop new office spaces will begin,” said a senior Corporation official.

The plan is to set up a building with bus parking on the ground floor and government offices on the top floors. However, the officials are yet to decide how many offices will be shifted to the new office space.

The civic body will soon begin preparation of a detailed project report. “During the preparation of the DPR, we will conduct soil testing and assess the strength of the existing structure. After which, we will take a call on the demolition of the existing terminus,” the official added.

Officials say the main objective is to make the transport hub a one-stop point for those reaching the city from the outskirts and nearby districts to access various government offices.

Meanwhile, city and suburban buses parked on Rockins Road will be moved inside Central bus stand to decongest the area.

