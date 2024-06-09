Tiruchi Corporation takes up repairing of damaged stormwater drains at MGR Nagar

Tiruchi Corporation has taken up repair works on the damaged stormwater drains at MGR Nagar in Tiruverumbur in the city, to prevent flooding during monsoons.

Following complaints from the residents, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan inspected the area a few days back and instructed the engineering officials to renovate the damaged stormwater drain at MGR Nagar which comes under Ward 43 of Zone 3. A sum of ₹2 lakh is being utilised from the general funds to reconstruct the drains for about 132 feet.

A senior Corporation official said that renovating the drains will prevent rainwater from stagnating in the area and allow the free flow of water.

According to residents, the accumulation of solid waste has led to blockages and overflowing of drains during the recent rain. The clogged drains have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing health concerns.

They also stated that the drains had not been cleared for a long time and that the civic body should begin desilting all the drains before the onset of monsoon.

“Since the drains are not being cleaned periodically, rainwater cannot flow freely, creating a flood-like situation even after moderate rains,” said Lakshmana Kumar, a resident.

Meanwhile, the civic body has identified faulty stormwater drains in residential areas, such as Karumandapam, to undertake repair works. Officials stated that the project would commence soon as they expect to complete the works before the onset of the monsoons.