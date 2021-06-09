Tiruchi Corporation takes up drive to desilt drainages

TIRUCHI

09 June 2021 19:12 IST

Tiruchi Corporation is pushing ahead with a drive to clear silt accumulation from major drainages across the four zones in the city as a step towards ensuring quick draining of rainwater during the monsoon.

The drive has been taken up under the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru. Silt has been cleared from 10,083 metres of drainage canals in various parts of the city, Corporation Commissioner S.Sivasubramanian said in a statement.

Providing details of the works taken up in the city, Mr. Sivasubramanian said 30 drainage canals for a length of 2,870 metres had been desilted in K.Abishekapuram zone. In Srirangam zone, silt was removed from 755 metres in 11 drainages. In Golden Rock zone, 16 drainages had been covered so far for a total length of 3,920 metres. In Ariyamangalam zone, silt accumulation had been removed from 23 drainages covering a total length of 2,538 metres.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said special teams headed by officers in the rank of assistant commissioners had been formed to plan and supervise desilting operations streetwise in the city. The officers were reviewing the works on a daily basis and all projects would be completed ahead of monsoon.