Tiruchi Corporation takes steps to connect 9.6 MW solar park at Panjapur to electric grid

February 26, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation will commission its 9.6 MW solar power park established at Panjapur in the city and connect it with the grid by March-end.

In 2020, the Corporation started installing solar panels on a 13-acre land at Panjapur with a capacity to generate 2.4 MW of electricity. However, the parcel of land where the solar park had been established was selected to build an integrated truck terminal, considering its proximity to Tiruchi - Madurai national highway.

The solar park was later shifted to a 35-acre land owned by the civic body in Panjapur close to the proposed Integrated bus terminus. By utilising ₹39 crore sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body decided to install solar panels to establish three more solar parks, each having a capacity to generate 2.4 MW of electricity.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the civic body had recently completed the installation of solar panels. Steps were underway to commission all four solar parks, having a combined electricity generation capacity of 9.6 MW. The civic body was taking steps to connect the solar park to the electricity grid and it would be completed by the end of March.

The solar power park project at Panjapur is considered highly significant as the construction of the Integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre, a truck terminal, and an integrated vegetable market are underway. Once commissioned, the solar park will reduce a substantial portion of expenditure on the Corporation’s exchequer for electricity charges.