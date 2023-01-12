Tiruchi Corporation takes initiative to protect its land at Panjapur

January 12, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

In order to protect its lands from getting encroached, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to construct a compound wall around its property at Panjapur.

According to sources, the civic body has 574 acres of land at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city on Tiruchi-Madurai highway. The site was said to have been purchased about 40 years ago by the erstwhile Tiruchi municipality. The site, which was originally meant for dumping the waste collected from different parts of the city, has emerged as a major and valuable asset of the Corporation, thanks to the project of building an integrated bus terminus. Out of 574 acres, the civic body has earmarked 115 acres for the integrated bus terminus, truck terminal and the whole sale market for fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The site is located on both sides of the highway. Shortly after finalising the site for building an integrated bus terminus, the Corporation officials carried out a land survey. They measured the entire area and placed milestones along the boundary. During the process, a few encroachments with temporary structures were removed.

The Corporation has embarked on a project to protect its land by building a compound wall along the boundary. A sum of ₹8 crore has been earmarked for the project, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu. The boundary has been clearly measured and marked. The project would not cover the entrance of integrated bus terminus and vegetable market. Construction of the compound wall would be completed within three months, the official said.