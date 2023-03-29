Tiruchi Corporation suggests three metro rail corridors for sustainable mobility

March 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As a part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for sustainable mobility, Tiruchi Corporation has suggested three high-demand public transport corridors for 68 km covering major transit points in the city.

Considering the expansion of the city on all sides, the study has identified three possible metro rail corridors – an 18.7 km corridor from Samayapuram to Vayalur via Chathiram Bus Stand, a 26 km corridor from Thuvakudi to Panjappur via Central bus stand and a 23.3 km corridor from Tiruchi Junction to Panjapur integrated bus terminus via Airport – as potential routes connecting major transit points based on the ridership.

The plan has been prepared by an external consultant considering various mobility patterns and existing infrastructure in Tiruchi city, adjoining Lalgudi, Thuvakudi municipalities and a few other town panchayats.

It reveals that nearly 22% of the commuters use public transport, which is relatively higher than other metropolitan cities in the State. Nearly 41% commute on two-wheelers and 15% on four-wheelers. The average motorised trip of commuters in the city stands at 6.43 km.

Being one of the nodal points with good connectivity to various regions of the State, the comprehensive mobility plan also suggests widening roads for 17 km, construction of pedestrian pathways for 66 km and exclusive bicycle corridors for 11 km. The introduction of on-street and off-street parking facilities, smart signals, and freight corridors are among other features suggested in the plan.

Approving the plan mooted under the Project Development Grant Fund (PGDF) of Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), the Corporation council passed a resolution on Wednesday.

Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said the plan was prepared with a vision to create infrastructure facilities for Tiruchi city by focusing on the next two decades. The proposal was already presented to the Collector and submitted to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration for consideration.