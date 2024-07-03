Tiruchi Corporation streamlines functioning of resource recovery centres

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up measures to streamline the initiative of collecting unwanted and used household waste at the Resource Recovery Centres (RRCs) to limit the city’s daily waste generation capacity.

The initiative, ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,’ was launched as a pilot project last year to encourage residents to deposit their unwanted and used household waste at the RRCs. As it received a positive response from the public, the civic body made it a permanent feature of Tiruchi’s public sanitation programme to improve Swachch Bharat rankings. “The initiative has been effective and helpful in segregation and recycling of waste. Steps will be taken to set up more RRCs,” said a Corporation official.

These centres set up at the 19 micro compost centres (MCC) across the city have been collecting recyclable and reusable waste such as plastic, paper and books, clothes, metal and glass items from residents and commercial establishments. Electronic waste, including gadgets and computer accessories, are also being collected to help residents dispose of such products safely.

In order to make it more efficient, the conservancy workers have started collecting unwanted household waste directly from the residents during the door-to-door garbage collection. On an average, 550 to 600 kg of waste are being collected every day. They are sent to MCCs where they are segregated and handed over for recycling. The old clothes are handed over to an NGO to clean and stitch cloth bags for reuse. These bags are being distributed in vegetable markets across the city to prevent circulation of plastic carry bags.

Combustible waste products that can neither be reused nor recycled are being sent to cement factories for use as refuse-derived fuel to power kilns, while paper and plastic waste are sold to scrap dealers.

As many old clothes that are being dumped at the Wall of Happiness complex on EVR Road are usable, they are collected and sent for recycling. Reusable products are given to underprivileged families in the city.