GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation steps up sterilisation of street dogs

The number of city’s street dogs is estimated at 20,000 and officials say the number will drastically fall in two years as the pace of sterilisation gains momentum

February 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
About 9,426 street dogs have been sterilised in the past 10 months in Tiruchi.

About 9,426 street dogs have been sterilised in the past 10 months in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With increasing complaints of street dogs inconveniencing residents and commuters, the Tiruchi City Corporation has stepped up its sterilisation process.

The animal birth control programme being carried out by the Corporation in association with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) is expected to bring down the number of street dogs in the city.

Figures released by the Corporation showed that the pace of sterilisation had picked up considerably in the past year. As many as 9,426 street dogs have been sterilised between April 2023 and January 2024 with an ear notch made to indicate the animal had undergone the procedure.

“Since 2022, we have increased the number of centres from one to four for the operations, to deal with the backlog that occurred during the pandemic. Around 2,000 street dogs were caught and sterilised in each zone,” said a senior Corporation official.

The number of the city’s street dogs was estimated at 20,000. Officials said the number would drastically fall in the next two years as the pace of the sterilisation drive had gained momentum.

As the residents had been complaining of street dog menace in areas, including K.K. Nagar, Khajamalai, Karumandapam, Woraiyur, and Thennur, the civic body had planned to sterilise 3,000 more street dogs across the city within the next two months. The cost of impounding, sterilising and returning the animals to their respective locations had been fixed at ₹1,650 per dog. A sum of ₹49.5 lakh has been allocated for the purpose.

While a proposal for a safe shelter to rescue and accommodate injured and vulnerable street dogs was planned near the ABC centre at Konakkarai, there has been no progress in constructing the facility. An NGO was identified to mobilise funds and develop the shelter, and the civic body provided around 1,500 sq. ft. of land. “We are considering appointing a similar organisation to set up a shelter in the allotted land if the NGO delays further,” the official added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.