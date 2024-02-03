Tiruchi Corporation steps up sterilisation of street dogs

February 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With increasing complaints of street dogs inconveniencing residents and commuters, the Tiruchi City Corporation has stepped up its sterilisation process.

The animal birth control programme being carried out by the Corporation in association with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) is expected to bring down the number of street dogs in the city.

Figures released by the Corporation showed that the pace of sterilisation had picked up considerably in the past year. As many as 9,426 street dogs have been sterilised between April 2023 and January 2024 with an ear notch made to indicate the animal had undergone the procedure.

“Since 2022, we have increased the number of centres from one to four for the operations, to deal with the backlog that occurred during the pandemic. Around 2,000 street dogs were caught and sterilised in each zone,” said a senior Corporation official.

The number of the city’s street dogs was estimated at 20,000. Officials said the number would drastically fall in the next two years as the pace of the sterilisation drive had gained momentum.

As the residents had been complaining of street dog menace in areas, including K.K. Nagar, Khajamalai, Karumandapam, Woraiyur, and Thennur, the civic body had planned to sterilise 3,000 more street dogs across the city within the next two months. The cost of impounding, sterilising and returning the animals to their respective locations had been fixed at ₹1,650 per dog. A sum of ₹49.5 lakh has been allocated for the purpose.

While a proposal for a safe shelter to rescue and accommodate injured and vulnerable street dogs was planned near the ABC centre at Konakkarai, there has been no progress in constructing the facility. An NGO was identified to mobilise funds and develop the shelter, and the civic body provided around 1,500 sq. ft. of land. “We are considering appointing a similar organisation to set up a shelter in the allotted land if the NGO delays further,” the official added.