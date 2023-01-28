Tiruchi Corporation steps up revenue collection measures

January 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated punitive action against property owners who fail to respond to the notices from the civic body for payment of tax dues.

Disconnection of drinking water supply and underground drainage service are among the steps initiated by the Corporation to force the property tax payers to pay their dues.

Since the upward revision of property tax, which came into effect in July 2022, the Corporation stepped up its revenue collection. Each and every household had been serviced notices, asking the property owners to pay the revised tax as well as pending dues. The Bill Collectors called up the tax payers to pay the property taxes, water and UGD user charges.

As Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan reviews the progress of revenue collection on a daily basis, Assistant Commissioners of all five zones take a keen interest to mop up revenue collection. There were reports that Mayor M. Anbazhagan too dialled up those who had huge amount of dues to the Corporation.

The concerted efforts have had its impact. The Corporation has so far collected ₹85 crore out of ₹163 crore on account of property tax. It works out to about 60%.

According to sources, Tiruchi Corporation stood first among the Municipal Corporations, barring Chennai Corporation, in the State in property tax collection. Motivated over the outcome of a review meeting conducted by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration recently, the officials have further stepped up revenue collection activities.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that concreted efforts had been taken to collect the remaining ₹85 crore property tax dues. It had listed out the property tax owners who had more than ₹30,000 dues. There were owners of commercial complexes and private companies who has tax arrears of over $10 lakh. Notices had been pasted on the premises of properties, whose owners had evaded property and other taxes for so long.

He said that steps had been taken to collect other tax and trade licence arrears. The drinking water connections of many wilful defaulters had been disconnected. Instructions had been given to the officials to disconnect UGD connections too if they failed to respond to the tax collection drive notices.