Tiruchi Corporation steps up property tax collection

January 24, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has expedited collection of property taxes from both residential and commercial properties to avert any possible disruptions to the process by the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Nearly 50% of the tax revenue to the Corporation comes from property tax. According to data furnished by the Corporation, the civic body has collected property tax of ₹74 crore against the estimated ₹115 crore.

Notices are being issued to residents and commercial establishments who have failed to pay the property tax on time. “We have been sending demand notices to taxpayers for both the current cycle and pending arrears. Public announcement drives are underway using auto rickshaws and domestic waste collection to sensitise the residents,” a senior corporation official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of January 19, the civic body has collected 58% of the total tax demands for the current financial year. Out of the total estimated tax revenue of 198.3 crore for the financial year 2023-24, the Corporation has collected 114 crore.

Officials said that the amenities and service upgrades such as streetlights, new roads, streamlining of waste collection and new underground drainage (UGD) connections necessitated residents to pay the dues.

Steps are being taken by the civic body to collect the balance before March. On an average, it collects about 50 lakh a day, as taxes and non-tax revenue since the beginning of December and expects to increase the target to 1 crore per day.

It is also noted that the Tiruchi Corporation stands third in the State (excluding Chennai) in the overall tax collection drive. Tambaram and Erode Corporations are in the first and second places, respectively.

The tax collection centres in the city have been functioning on all working days to facilitate seamless tax collection as there will be a rush from the residents to pay taxes at the end of the financial year, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.