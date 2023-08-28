Tiruchi Corporation steps up measures to tackle jaundice

August 28, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up prevention measures following incidence of jaundice among the residents of Woraiyur in the past week.

The reason for the sudden spurt was due to water contamination. Officials said that the discharge from a broken underground drainage (UGD) pipe has contaminated the water supply to the locality. So far there are around 16 confirmed cases in the city, all of whom are below the age of 25.

Residents of areas like Pandamangalam, Nachiyar Kovil, Pakkupettai, Cholarajapuram, Nawab Thottam and Thiruthanthoni Road were affected, and it is said that some have been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and private health facilities while few others were availing of treatment in Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC).

The Corporation officials also took water samples from the area and sent them for testing to check if there was any water contamination that led to the outbreak of jaundice, besides bringing the congested residential area under health surveillance.

“We have drawn water samples from the affected areas and sent them for testing. We have also alerted our health workers to monitor the situation every day. The cases are not severe. We have advised the public to consume water after boiling it.” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

On Thursday, Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspected the area and directed officials to repair broken UGD pipes in the area and take necessary steps to check for pipeline leakage or damage, chlorinate the water supply and monitor the chlorine level.

The outbreak prompted the health wing of the Corporation to camp in the area for the past five days. A team of health department staff, including doctors from UPHCs, conducted thorough medical check-ups on those with symptoms of fever. Medical camps are also being conducted in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas.