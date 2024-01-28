Tiruchi Corporation steps up efforts to form town vending committee

January 28, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has stepped up efforts to form the long-pending town vending committee to generate revenue and regulate public movement in the city.

A fresh survey to enumerate street vendors, which kicked off in December 2022, was completed a few months ago, and the civic body has generated identification cards for the vendors to form the committee which would classify permitted and prohibited zones for business.

The GPS-enabled survey has identified 5,230 street vendors in all five zones of the city, who will be issued ID cards with photographs and locations and vending certificates. A senior official said the process of issuing identification cards and vending certificates to the enumerated vendors is under way.

The identification cards certify that the vendors are authorised, permitting them to engage in business, while the vending certificates will help the vendors claim benefits such as insurance coverage, business loans and government benefits for family members.

According to a source, the city had around 4,000 street vendors before the pandemic, but it has surged to 5,230 now, with around 40% of the vendors functioning on N.S.B. Road, Teppakulam, Singarathope, Big Bazaar and neighbouring areas.

Election planned

Once the cards are issued, the civic body will announce the conduct of an election for electing six representatives of the vendors who will be part of a 15-member town vending committee. The Corporation commissioner will be the chairman, and representatives of police personnel, residents’ welfare organisations and NGOs will serve as members. The committee will meet regularly to regulate street vendors and enforce rules, the official added.

The committee would discuss and identify vending zones where street vendors can operate. Amenities, including drinking water and toilets, will be developed in the permitted zones. No-vending zones will be earmarked where the vendors cannot operate — areas such as road junctions and narrow commercial streets.

At present, the Corporation does not generate any revenue from street vendors. Once the committee is formed, user fees will be collected from the vendors operating in the vending zones, which will be utilised to develop infrastructure for them.