Tiruchi Corporation steps up efforts to eliminate lymphatic filariasis

The Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up efforts to prevent the transmission of Lymphatic Filariasis disease, commonly known as elephantiasis, in the city.

Elephantiasis is caused by an infection with parasitic filarial worms and is generally spread by Culex mosquitoes, which breed in drains. Those who contract the disease suffer from severe swelling predominantly in the legs and arms causing pain and disfigurement.

The Health Department, as part of the transmission assessment survey, is conducting special health camps in the city. Screenings were organised for workers, especially migrants from north India, who are being engaged in the construction of the upcoming integrated bus stand at Panjapur, underground drainage work, and other infrastructure work in the city. Employees at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop were screened recently.

“In order to check the transmission of the disease, we take blood samples at night when parasite that causes the disease is most active,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

There are no active cases reported in the city so far. However, the ongoing drive will gradually intensify and regular tests will be conducted. Awareness campaigns are being organised and the public can get checked at the Urban Primary Health Centres, he said.

Mr. Manivannan stated that filariasis has been eliminated in the city through continuous surveillance and monitoring done over the years.

Meanwhile, anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines available in all wards and high-powered fogging trucks in all five zones. The Corporation workers have been instructed to cover closely packed residential streets frequently to check for potential mosquito breeding sources. The civic body has begun desilting storm-water drains and canals in the city.

