ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation starts collecting unwanted household goods

May 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unwanted household goods being collected through ward offices, which will function as collection points, in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

With an aim to streamlining the redistribution of unwanted household materials, Tiruchi Corporation has started collecting them from city residents at ‘RRR’ (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres on Saturday.

Under the campaign ‘My Life, My Clean City,’ the civic body has launched a drive to collect old newspapers, plastic and glass utensils, clothes, bed sheets, books and toys. To facilitate the collection, it has opened ‘RRR’ centres near micro composting centres (MCC) at 34 places in the city.

Residents can deposit the old items at the centres between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days. After collecting them, civic workers will segregate and redistribute them to the deserving people, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is likely to place Tiruchi Corporation in a better position in Swachh Survekshan, an annual ranking exercise to assess rural and urban areas for their cleanliness levels and implementations of measures under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in an innovative manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US