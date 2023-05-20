HamberMenu
Tiruchi Corporation starts collecting unwanted household goods

May 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Unwanted household goods being collected through ward offices, which will function as collection points, in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

With an aim to streamlining the redistribution of unwanted household materials, Tiruchi Corporation has started collecting them from city residents at ‘RRR’ (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres on Saturday.

Under the campaign ‘My Life, My Clean City,’ the civic body has launched a drive to collect old newspapers, plastic and glass utensils, clothes, bed sheets, books and toys. To facilitate the collection, it has opened ‘RRR’ centres near micro composting centres (MCC) at 34 places in the city.

Residents can deposit the old items at the centres between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days. After collecting them, civic workers will segregate and redistribute them to the deserving people, said a press release.

The initiative is likely to place Tiruchi Corporation in a better position in Swachh Survekshan, an annual ranking exercise to assess rural and urban areas for their cleanliness levels and implementations of measures under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in an innovative manner.

