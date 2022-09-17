Tiruchi Corporation showcases its achievements at exhibition

Visitors at an an interactive exhibition in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tiruchi Corporation in association with Indian Institute of Architects, Tiruchi, and CARE School of Architecture has organised an exhibition titled ‘My City My Identity’ to highlight the civic body’s initiatives and activities in the city.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in the presence of Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and other senior officials on the Corporation office premises here on Friday.

The exhibition highlights the civic body's accomplishments and development of ongoing infrastructure projects. Exhibits classified under three categories, namely Urban Waterbody, Places for People and Street for People are on display. The objective is to improve the city’s infrastructure and amenities in accordance with sustainable standards.

The exhibits presented new strategies and approaches for rehabilitating urban water bodies and initiatives to open up public spaces for recreation, which are much required in a developing city such as Tiruchi. It focuses on the initiatives to transform existing but underutilised resources.

The expo also provides a platform to discuss the key infrastructure requirements of the city. The possibilities and suggestions put forth by experts and residents are being discussed at the event. “It serves as a common platform for officials to present the upcoming projects that are aimed to improve the city’s liveability conditions,” said a senior official of the Corporation.

Residents appreciate the effort to inform them of current and prospective developments. “This gives us an insight into the current state of active projects and projects in the pipeline. The displays provided a thorough overview of the projects including the strategies and methods employed by the authorities,” said M. Karthikeyan a resident of K.K Nagar.