Tiruchi Corporation setting right broken pipelines that caused drinking water contamination

November 22, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A day after residents from some residential colonies in Cantonment area complained about contamination in drinking water supplied by the Tiruchi City Corporation, the authorities on Tuesday detected mix of sewage with drinking water caused by breakage of pipelines at a location where underground drainage work had been taken up.

A group of workers deployed to survey the drinking water network at various places in Cantonment area identified a point near the Lawsons Road and the Reynolds Road junction where the sewage was mixing with a drinking water pipeline. On information, Mayor M. Anbazhagan visited the spot and held a discussion with officials.

The officials were understood to have told the Mayor that pipeline network was damaged when an earthmover was utilised to lay a pipeline for the ongoing underground drainage work five days ago. But, the breakage of pipelines had gone unnoticed until Monday.

The issue came to light only after the residents of State Bank Officer’s Colony , Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road and a few other areas found to their dismay that a bad stench emanated from the drinking water. Sensing that the sewage water got mixed with the drinking water, the residents stopped using it. They subsequently began cleaning the their tanks.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the breakage had been caused by the the negligence of the workers engaged for the UGD works. A team of workers was carrying out the restoration work. The location had been clearly identified and the first task will be to set right the sewage line. Subsequently, the drinking water pipeline will be flushed and cleared of the contamination, he said.

Considering the importance of work, instructions had been given to the officials to carry out the task round-the-clock. Three earthmovers have been put to use for completing the work within a day. The residents of the affected areas have been advised to consume boiled water, Mr. Anbazhagan added.