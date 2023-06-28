June 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to redevelop Green Park at Panjapur, which lies in ruins due to poor upkeep of facilities.

The Green Park was established by the civic body with a grant of ₹1 crore from the State government and funds raised from residents to the tune of ₹50 lakh. The park, which was opened in 2016, was set up on 22 acres of land in Panjapur, five kilometres away from the city on Tiruchi -Madurai National Highway near the banks of the Koraiyar.

Since the park is bound to provide a much-needed ecological balance in the Panjapur area, the civic body has planned to refurbish and revive the park which would create a vibrant, child-friendly space amidst the bustling locality. It will have all amenities, including a walking and cycling track, local species of trees and plants, a children’s play area, an open gym and other features to promote eco-tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the park will be redeveloped on an acre of open space reservation (OSR) land, and the remaining 21 acres of the existing area would be utilised for establishing an integrated vegetables and fruits market complex.

“The proposed wholesale-cum-retail market will have facilities such as cold storage. As the new bus stand and truck terminal will be a stone’s throw away from the market, traders from other districts will also be interested,” said a senior Corporation official. “A Detailed Project Report is under way for building the integrated market. Once the report is ready work would begin and the park would also be redeveloped simultaneously,” he added.

The park which was once a popular hangout spot for locals, presents a picture of overgrown invasive weeds. “Poor maintenance, absence of a security perimeter, lack of lighting and rough walkways add to the inconvenience of visitors,” rued Joseph Anthony, a resident of Edamalaipattipudur.

S. Vasudevan, a resident of the locality said that the development of a park is a good move as people will have a place to hang out and work out in the early mornings and evenings. But it should be maintained properly, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.