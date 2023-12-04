Tiruchi Corporation sends sanitary workers to Chennai

December 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sanitary workers of Tiruchi Corporation have been sent to carry out work in flood-hit Chennai.

On Monday, 250 sanitary workers, 10 sanitary supervisors and three sanitary inspectors of the Corporation were deputed to Chennai Corporation in five buses to take up flood relief works, including clearing garbage accumulation and clogged drains, in the rain-affected areas of the city.

“Along with conservancy materials such as baskets, brooms and drain cleaning equipment, we have provided the necessary safety gear to the sanitary workers, including jackets, gloves and gum boots,” said a sanitary official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.