Tiruchi Corporation sends sanitary workers to Chennai

December 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Tiruchi Corporation have been sent to carry out work in flood-hit Chennai.

On Monday, 250 sanitary workers, 10 sanitary supervisors and three sanitary inspectors of the Corporation were deputed to Chennai Corporation in five buses to take up flood relief works, including clearing garbage accumulation and clogged drains, in the rain-affected areas of the city.

“Along with conservancy materials such as baskets, brooms and drain cleaning equipment, we have provided the necessary safety gear to the sanitary workers, including jackets, gloves and gum boots,” said a sanitary official.

