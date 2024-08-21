Tiruchi Corporation seizes 15 motor pumps used for illegal water tapping

Tiruchi Corporation on Wednesday sized 15 electric motors, which are used for illegally extracting drinking water from the civic body’s distribution lines, from houses at Ramji Nagar in Ward 56 of Zone IV.

Following complaints about erratic drinking water supply in residential areas in Ward 56, Corporation officials conducted a surprise inspection to detect illegal tapping of potable water. About 15 individual houses in the locality were found to have indulged in the illegal practice, and 15 electric motor pumps with a capacity of 1 HP were sized.

According to the officials, the offenders had been storing the drinking water drawn by the motor pumps in tanks and sumps in their properties, causing irregularities in drinking water supply in the area.

Corporation Commissioner, in a press release, said that apart from seizing the motor pumps, a hefty penalty would be levied on the offenders, and the water supply would be disconnected to the properties.

