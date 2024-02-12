GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation seeks second tranche loan from TUFIDCO to install LED street lights

February 12, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
LED lights installed near the airport on Tiruchi - Pudukottai road.

LED lights installed near the airport on Tiruchi - Pudukottai road. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has requested Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) to release the second tranche of loan to replace conventional street lights with energy-efficient LED lights and install new electric poles in left-over areas of the city.

The Department of Municipal Administration, in March 2023, accorded administrative sanction for the city illumination project. Accordingly, through a survey, the city administration identified 5,553 conventional lights in the city limits to replace them into energy-efficient LED lights at an estimated cost of ₹8.27 crore.

The project envisages to reduce the expenditure on Corporation’s exchequer. The new LED lights with 20 W, 40 W, and 90 W capacities would reduce 40% of power consumption. Further, the project includes installation of 711 new electrical poles with eight-metre height in the left-out areas with 90 W or 120 W LED light connections at a cost of ₹5.70 crore.

The State government sanctioned ₹13.97 crore loan to execute the project under its State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUIDF). According to official sources, the Corporation received a loan of ₹6.98 crore as the first tranche from TUFIDCO.

By utilising the first tranche of ₹6.98 crore, the Corporation had replaced nearly 39% of conventional lights into LED lights. Installation of new electric poles in left-out areas reached physical progress of 20% as of January.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has sought the release the second tranche of the remaining loan amount to purchase and install LED lights and other electrical equipment. Steps are underway to expedite the ongoing project and the second tranche of the loan amount is expected to be released soon, official sources added.

