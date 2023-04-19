Tiruchi Corporation seeks administrative sanction for road along Koraiyar and Kudamuriti rivers

April 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The consultant appointed by Tiruchi Corporation has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for building a new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road along the eastern bunds of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuritti rivers in the city.

The Corporation roped in a Chennai-based consultant to study the feasibility of converting the eastern bunds along the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers into a motorable road so as to provide a link from Panjapur, where the integrated bus terminal is being built, to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road. The proposal was not only aimed at decongesting the traffic in Tiruchi city but also strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding during the monsoons.

Subsequently, the experts employed by the consultant visited the project site to fix the alignment as well as finalise the junctions, road overbridges and other features. After an in-depth study, the consultant has submitted the DPR report to the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that after appraisal, the report along with the proposal had been submitted to the State government for administrative sanction and It was under consideration of the government.

The official said the project would cost about ₹340 crore. The length of the proposed road would be 12 km from the integrated bus terminal at Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road. The carriageway would be nine metres wide. It would be laid on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. It would be formed via Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Woraiyur. An elevated carriageway would come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. Efforts were made to source funds for the project from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The official said the land acquisition might be required at a few places near Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. The lands had been identified and the process of acquisition would begin soon.