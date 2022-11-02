Tiruchi Corporation seeks ₹100 crore to relay roads in city

The Tiruchi Corporation has sent a proposal to the State government seeking ₹100 crore to relay the roads dug up for implementing underground drainage (UGD) projects in the city.

According to sources, pipelines have been laid for a distance of about 500 km of the total 858 km under the phase-II and phase-III of the UGD works in the city. Most of works in Woraiyur, Annamalai Nagar, Salai Road, Ramalinga Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, parts of Thillai Nagar, General Bazaar, Pensioner’s Street, Pattabiraman Pillai Road, Officer’s Colony, Meenkara Street in Thennur, Selva Nagar and Jaya Nagar have been completed, officials said.

Considering the urgency of restoration of arterial roads, which were dug up for the UGD works, the Corporation took up the relaying works on seven major roads including West Boulevard Road, Thennur High Road, GH Road and Salai Road in the first phase. It subsequently began relaying interior roads at an estimate of ₹43 crore. All roads in Linga Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Selva Nagar and Annamalai Nagar were relaid. For early completion of works, different contractors were engaged to take up the road works simultaneously.

When contacted Mayor M. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that more than 80% of the phase-I of the road works had been completed. The remaining works would be completed within two weeks. However, the progress of the works would depend upon the rain.

A sum of ₹60 crore had been allotted for taking up road works in phase-II. The contractors, who were given work orders, had already begun road relaying works. Since the city had begun to receive north-east monsoon, the contractors have been asked to carry out the preliminary road laying work.

In addition to the ongoing works Mr. Anbazhagan said that the Corporation had sought ₹100 crore from the State government for relaying the roads in the city. A proposal to that effect had already been sent to the Government, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru had taken efforts to release the fund as early as possible, he said.