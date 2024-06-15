Tiruchi Corporation seals 20 shops over rent dues

Officials of the Tiruchi Corporation on Saturday sealed 20 shops on the premises of Chathiram Bus Stand as the shopkeepers failed to pay rent regularly.

The Corporation has about 54 shops at the Chathiram Bus Stand and they were allotted to the traders after an auction.

A section of the traders had reportedly failed to pay the rent for several months on the grounds that the rent, which was fixed at the time of the auction, was high. They reportedly owe the Corporation over ₹1.70 crore. Following this, the revenue officials of the Corporation sealed 20 shops.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials and the police removed encroachments from around 72 shops and commercial outlets that encroached upon pedestrian pathways, roads, and storm-water drains on College Road and surrounding areas near Chathiram Bus Stand.

These encroachments were causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating traffic congestion in the area, said official sources and added that such drives will continue across the city.

