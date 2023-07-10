Tiruchi Corporation schools to get smart classrooms

July 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to establish smart classrooms with audio-visual aids in all schools run by the civic body in the city.

Following requests from many Corporation schools for the facility, the civic body has asked the school heads to submit reports substantiating the role of smart classrooms in improving the performances of students in various subjects.

At present, around 70 schools are functioning under the Corporation, and only a handful of them have smart class facilities. “Smart classrooms will be equipped to teach all subjects, making it interesting with the use of visual aids. Be it science or any other subject, children can watch the audio-video clip and learn,” says a senior Corporation official.

P. Amsavalli, headmistress of Corporation Primary School in Puthur, said: “Though the prime focus of every development and facility meant for students is for their performance in the examinations, the process should be enjoyable rather than being mundane. We are also encouraging teachers to make the learning experience interesting so that children look forward to attending school.”

Officials also claim that enrolment of students in Corporation schools have doubled in the past few years. “Since most of the schools have infrastructure, including access to computers, comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children in the school. We are also making efforts to deal with the rising demand for quality education,” they say.

A survey is being carried out by the Education Committee to review Corporation schools to prepare a comprehensive proposal to develop infrastructure on a par with private schools. The number of smart classrooms will be decided as per the requirement of each school.

“We have been meeting frequently to discuss the needs of schools in all five zones, and all schools will be inspected in a phased manner. Several maintenance works are also being carried out,” said V. Porkodi, councillor and chairperson of the Education Committee.